THE ŌMAP RDU 98.5FM NFT COLLECTION – DROP 6

SALTBOX Studios alongside RDU 98.5FM and Tyanhaus, with the support of the Christchurch City Council, is subsidising access for Ōtautahi musicians to create and promote new work. The program subsidises and allows access for 20 artists or bands to produce unreleased pieces of music.

With the program in full swing, we are excited to announce the release of our second round of the ŌMAP NFT Collection on the Non-fungible token marketplace, OpenSea, with music from our August and September recipients.

A relatively new concept in the Web3 space, these music NFTs will be able to provide extra support for artists, where their tracks will be able to be sold and allow for artist funding directly from fans or collectors. As an alternative route to the current trend of digital streaming platforms, we are offering the artists some extra value in the music industry. Because at SALTBOX Studios and RDU 98.5FM, we believe if you have a passion and gift for music, you should be able to pursue it as a career!

“The team at RDU are an adventurous and passionate bunch. We walk the earth viewing life through emergent lenses. So the notion of a secondary or third market for Musicians to realise value from their creative work, was worth exploring. Safe to say, blockchain and cryptocurrencies are here to stay. So RDU is not afraid to get our feet wet in order to support NZ musicians. Heard it here first.” – James Meharry, RDU Station Director

The Ōtautahi Music Access Program RDU 98.5FM NFT Collection was created in partnership with Tyanhaus. An organisation created with the aim of showcasing and supporting Christchurch’s music and art scene both physically and digitally.

Get to know our next two artists and their songs:

Kubo and Lee – Northwest

They’re New Zealand’s most popular trio… or at least they will be once people have heard of them! The Ōtautahi-based, multi-genre music trio made up of Yuhei Kubo, Marley Hyslop, and Nathan Lee have managed to refine their sound amongst the confines of a 9-5 work week. Their production style loves variety, running the gamut across genres, styles, BPMs, and rhythms – with a particular love and focus on Hip Hop, Glitch, House, and DNB.



Fleeced – Tasman Trance

‘Fleeced’ is the alias of the Ōtautahi-based pair, Damien Bolliger and Sam Barty. They’re gifted with the talent to electrify any rave with their productions, and selections that draw inspiration from techno, UK bass, and the classics.



As determined carvers of their own path, with a strong refusal to be categorised by genre, they are a great contender for anything 4 to the floor! A Fleeced set will always be infused with a healthy dose of surprise, and a guarantee to mash up the dance.



