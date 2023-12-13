THE FINALE! ŌMAP NFT COLLECTION – DROP 9 & 10

SALTBOX Studios alongside RDU 98.5FM and Tyanhaus, with the support of the Christchurch City Council, is subsidising access for Ōtautahi musicians to create and promote new work. The program subsidised and allowed access for 20 artists or bands to produce unreleased pieces of music.

With a whole year of the program now done, we are excited to announce the completion and full release of our ŌMAP NFT Collection on the Non-fungible token marketplace, OpenSea, with music from our full list of 2023 recipients.

A relatively new concept in the Web3 space, these music NFTs will be able to provide extra support for artists, where their tracks will be able to be sold and allow for artist funding directly from fans or collectors. As an alternative route to the current trend of digital streaming platforms, we are offering the artists some extra value in the music industry. Because at SALTBOX Studios and RDU 98.5FM, we believe if you have a passion and gift for music, you should be able to pursue it as a career!

“The team at RDU are an adventurous and passionate bunch. We walk the earth viewing life through emergent lenses. So the notion of a secondary or third market for Musicians to realise value from their creative work, was worth exploring. Safe to say, blockchain and cryptocurrencies are here to stay. So RDU is not afraid to get our feet wet in order to support NZ musicians. Heard it here first.” – James Meharry, RDU Station Director

The Ōtautahi Music Access Program RDU 98.5FM NFT Collection was created in partnership with Tyanhaus. An organisation created with the aim of showcasing and supporting Christchurch’s music and art scene both physically and digitally.

Get to know our final four artists and their songs:

Zoe Ecstacy – I Love You So Much It Hurts

Zoe Ecstasy has been writing “silly sad girl songs” in her bedroom since before she can remember! Writing and singing about life, and all of its many emotions, is the great challenge Zoe embraces. With the hope that listening to her music can be what gets people through their sad girl (or boy) era.

Le Ruze – Empty Bags

Introducing Le Ruze! A dynamic musical duo comprised of Josh Burke and Tyler Robbins, formerly known from the band Horizone.

These two artists are now embarking on an exciting new journey in the world of R&B and hip-hop. With a fresh sound and a fusion of soulful melodies, deep lyrics, and groovy beats.

Le Ruze are bound to captivate audiences with their innovative approach to music. Get ready to groove to their unique blend of genres, as they redefine the boundaries of contemporary music.

Their debut song, “Empty Bags”, examines the battle of the songwriting process, and takes the view that a song can push back on ideas as much as is any person can.

The Snack – Snack Stash

Bless your ears, and get ready to meet The Snack. Christchurch’s most delicious band.

Listening to The Snack is like taking a trip into the centre of a magical vortex. One where flavour and sounds meld together into a sound – a hypnotic pulse – that will irresistibly move your body.

Jay Okay – Play On

Writer, rapper, and producer (and that’s just the music stuff), Jay Okay, has an incredible understanding of sound.

Born and raised in the mighty New Zealand south, Jay Okay has spent years cutting his teeth wherever he can find an opportunity.

The result? Quite simply, it’s excellent music.

Head to https://opensea.io/ and search RDU985FM to find the collection OR CLICK HERE