Nostalgia 2025!
Written by The Team on 21 November 2024
Christchurch’s beloved all-ages festival returns to Ferrymead Heritage Park, next February 8th.
Experience local food and drinks, laid-back atmosphere, and a strong selection of local and international artists! Explore the vintage streets to find the roving theatre, markets, and other surprises!
New Zealand favourites Sir Dave Dobbyn and LEISURE are set to headline the festival, along with Australian band Boy & Bear.
Alongside these acts, the rest of the line-up includes:
- Casual Healing
- The Butlers
- Wax Mustang
- Strangely Arousing
- Pool House
- Len Blake
- Cara Hammond
- Molly Pawson
- Brother Sister
- Jed Parsons
- Caitlin
- Amber Carly Williams
- Phoebe Vic
- Blond
Find these artists playing on several stages spread throughout Ferrymead Heritage Park!
Speaking of stages, be sure to visit the RDU Stage! Boasting DJ performances from RDU favourites HAUSWERK, DIRTYCA$H, BIGRIG & GETSET, SELECTA VERSION, and THE MIXUP, it’s destined to be party central all day!
Continuing the feel-good groove, NOSTALGIA is striving for sustainability. Reusable cups and wash stations are provided all over the festival, and the “Bike Gang” initiative is up and running for another festival.
NOSTALGIA promises to be an unforgettable summer day, filled with dancing, food, and fun!
What’re you waiting for? Buy tickets HERE!