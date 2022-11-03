Nothing Compares to Nostalgia

Nostalgia Festival is back and better than ever – returning to your backyard on February the 11th 2023.

The one-of-a-kind summer event, Nostalgia Festival is held at the replica early-1900s township in Ferrymead Heritage Park.

The park features several restored cottages, a schoolhouse, church, and showrooms that all reflect the time period and let visitors experience life as it was in early Ōtautahi. During the event, these buildings, and the steam train, will be operating, contributing to the festive atmosphere.

This location makes it one of Aotearoa’s most unique festivals.

Nostalgia Festival brings people together through the power of good music and delicious food and beverages, and by displaying a hand-picked collection of vibrant performers from Aotearoa and abroad.

The event features 17 artists from New Zealand and abroad on three stages, including the main stage, the 212 stage, and – most importantly – the RDU stage.

With locally loved artists such as Anthonie Tonnon, Don McGlashan, Ben Woods, and more, it’s a guaranteed fun-filled day that will get you moving and grooving all day long.

This unique festival is family-friendly and welcomes all ages to head along to experience the quirky Nostalgia vibe and get amongst the feel-good music.

Nostalgia’s values include working to build a unique festival that unites the Ōtautahi neighborhood by appreciating collaboration, originality, event sustainability, and top-notch music.

You can explore the festival’s vintage streets to discover amazing local cuisine, craft beverages, and market stalls selling artisanal goods.

Nostalgia strives to have as little of an impact on the environment as possible and is continuously developing and testing new sustainable strategies to minimize and manage festival waste.

There will be reusable cups and wash stations, and all packaging onsite will be compostable, ensuring they are being as sustainable as possible. But also sends a message that you can still hold a festival, or large-scale event, without causing damage to the environment.

Sticking with the environmentally friendly theme, Nostalgia Festival organizers encourage festival attendees to use greener transportation and consider options such as buses, carpooling, or cycling.

This year, the Bike Gang will take place yet again after great reviews in previous years. The Bike Gang is where festival goers meet up around Christchurch and bike as a gang to the Ferrymead Heritage Park.

This festival is all about releasing your inhibitions and encourages people to dress up in their favourite outfits – judgement free. Considering the eccentricity of the outfits of attendees, the Bike Gang must be quite the spectacle for the public.

With such an inspiring ethos, this event sets a prime example for other festivals to follow. This festival creates an environment where people can express their best selves, meet cool people, and listen to some sick tunes.

By Georgia Eden