Now That’s What I Call RDU

In celebration of NZ Music Month, RDU 98.5FM kicked off a live podcast series on Monday 3rd May, taking place on ‘The Morning After’ breakfast show throughout the month of May. The series aims to delve deep into the rich history and culture that has helped shape the Ōtautahi music scene to what we see today. Each week will focus on a different decade, starting in the 1980s and moving through to the 2020s for the final episode.

Hosted by RDU 98.5FM’s breakfast duo, Ben O’Connell & Josh Watson, the pair will welcome guests from across the eras. Taking a closer look at what was going on within the local scene at the time, uncovering the memories and of course, revisiting some of the incredible music that has been produced in the city we call home.

This is a really exciting take for us on NZ Music Month for RDU 98.5FM. The idea formed from discussions we were sharing about RDU’s 40th celebrations at the Canterbury Museum Exhibition in 2016. This month activity should be another look back into the history books for the stories and people who formed our Kaupapa over the decades. Tune in! Simon Claridge, Station Manager, RDU 98.5FM

The twenty-one episode live podcast series will feature discussions from an array of key players across the local scene including the likes of some of Ōtautahi’s trail blazers including Tiki Taane (Salmonella Dub), Jason Peters (Pumpkin Head), Jay Clarkson (The Expendables), and Natalia Sheppard (MC Tali). Other guest include long standing RDU 98.5FM show hosts, Mike Williams (Soundcheck), Greig Bainbridge (Demo Crew), Gretchen McKinlay (Girlschool) and Hat Meier (The Hit List) featuring alongside members of the RDU 98.5FM community from past and present, including James Meharry (Pylonz, RDU 98.5FM Station Director, 2006 – Present), Spanky Moore (RDU 98.5FM Past Breakfast Host), Gemma Syme (RDU 98.5FM Content Manager 2015 – 2018), Katy Yiakmis (RDU 98.5FM Past Station Manager) and Zita Joyce (RDU 98.5FM Past Station Manager).

Listeners can tune in live on RDU 98.5FM each weekday between 8- 8.30am, or on-demand on the RDU website.