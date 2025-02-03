ŌMAP Season 2 – Listen Now!

SALTBOX Studios, RDU 98.5FM, with support from the Christchurch City Council, presents the final recordings from the 2024 Ōtautahi Music Access Programme!

8 local artists were selected to bring their unreleased musical works to life. The artists’ works were then reimagined, rearranged, re-recorded, or even reproduced entirely, to deliver the artist’s final vision and sound for their work!

Introducing the 2024 Season Artists and their final works:

All works were recorded or produced at SALTBOX Studios as part of the ŌMAP programme. Artists apply to be part of the programme and then through a selection process are given access to a full day’s recording or producing with one of the SALTBOX Studios Engineers and producers.

“We are extremely proud of the work we are able to record and produce alongside amazing local talent. Ōtautahi is bursting with musical talent and the ŌMAP programme provides access for those people who cannot obtain the right equipment, instruments and personnel. It has been a pleasure working with so many artists who have presented a wide range of genres. We hope that the work we deliver is to a high standard and will give the artists a step in the right direction to further their career in the music industry”

Simon Claridge – General Manager, RDU 98.5FM & SALTBOX Studios.

Season 3 of the ŌMAP programme is due to open for applicants in early 2025. The Ōtautahi Music Access Programme would not be possible without the support of the Christchurch City Council.

Take a listen to the the full season HERE