Introducing the ŌMAP RDU 98.5FM NFT Collection

SALTBOX Studios alongside RDU 98.5FM and Tyanhaus, with the support of the Christchurch City Council, is subsidising access for Ōtautahi musicians to create and promote new work. The programme subsidises and allows access for 20 artists or bands to produce unreleased pieces of music.

With the program in full swing, we are excited to announce the release of our ŌMAP NFT Collection on the Non-fungible token marketplace, OpenSea, starting with music from our June and July recipients. Continuing with 2 new artists’ work being minted and added to the collection each month until May 2023.

A relatively new concept in the Web3 space, these music NFTs will be able to provide extra support for artists, where their tracks will be able to be sold and allow for artist funding directly from fans or collectors. As an alternative route to the current trend of digital streaming platforms, we are offering the artists some extra value in the music industry. Because at SALTBOX Studios and RDU 98.5FM, we believe if you have a passion and gift for music, you should be able to pursue it as a career!

“The team at RDU are an adventurous and passionate bunch. We walk the earth viewing life through emergent lenses. So the notion of a secondary or third market for Musicians to realise value from their creative work, was worth exploring. Safe to say, blockchain and cryptocurrencies are here to stay. So RDU is not afraid to get our feet wet in order to support NZ musicians. Heard it here first.” – James Meharry, RDU Station Director

The Ōtautahi Music Access Program RDU 98.5FM NFT Collection was created in partnership with Tyanhaus. An organisation created with the aim of showcasing and supporting Christchurch’s music and art scene both physically and digitally.

Get to know our first four artists and their songs:

Sophia Ambrose – Flowers

Ambrose has been singing and performing since she was five years old and is currently studying towards her Bachelor of Music degree. With a huge knowledge of the music that came before her, Sophia creates rich harmonies and meaningful music.

Heavily inspired by the cavernous and tremolo-filled sounds of 1960’s Garage-Psychedelia, Flowers draws on music of the past and combines with Sophia’s dynamic vocals. A true modern ballad that pays homage to the music history behind it.

Harry Closing – Black Rainbow

Talented multi-instrumentalist Harry Guy, known as ‘Harry Closing’, lives and breathes music. Refining a sound that encompasses the energy of punk with the poise of baroque, Closing balances the ability to sound completely new and familiar at the same time.

With fizzing guitar, soaring synths, and razor-sharp lyrics, Black Rainbow is delivered to render the listener equal parts quenched and upheld. All elements of this song feel strong, and the urge to get up and rock back and forth is undeniable.

Gibson XCVIII – All For You

Gibson XCVII is the mission of Mark Holwood (Ngai Tahu) & Dean Gibson. Through energizing riffs, catchy melodies, emphatic rhythms, and honest lyrical writing, GIBSON XCVIII hopes to share their message to Aotearoa and beyond, in the hopes of allowing listeners to resonate at a personal level.

All For You correlates to all aspects of the human condition, as Gibson XCVII themselves are just two ordinary guys trying to make their voices heard. A heavy topic made palatable through their harmonious, comfortable melodies.

Social Union – Waiting For Red

Social Union is a new wave/post-punk/dark wave duo composed of Vanilla Martin (Ngāti Uenuku and Ngadju (southwest Western Australia)) and Luke Penrose. A combination of Vanilla’s love of classic jazz with Luke’s years of experience playing in punk and post-punk bands, Social Union delivers a unique, brutalist-inspired sound.

Waiting For Red is a crossroad the duo came to as a couple, where there was no right or wrong, no good or bad, just logic vs intuition. A need to be brave, together.

Head to https://opensea.io/ and search RDU985FM to find the collection