Pocket Money | Broke

Tāmaki Makaurau based band Pocket Money release the charming new single ‘Broke’.

The third single from the band, ‘Broke’ is a refreshing slice of indie rock. With screeching guitars and dynamic instrumentation, the band share an all too relatable story of being down on your luck.

Opening with the whimsical line “tonight I’m going to eat darts for dinner”, ‘Broke’ is full of incredible one-liners. The track builds tension throughout the short verses before exploding into an anthem-like chorus.

Lead singer Chris Marshall’s melancholy delivery is juxtaposed by the dynamic instrumentation to create an eerily upbeat track.

‘Broke’ is another stand-out release from Pocket Money and builds nicely upon their previously released singles.

You can check out ‘Broke’ below.

