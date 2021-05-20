PollyHill | Chilly

Tāmaki Makaurau based PollyHill continues her rapid rise with the brooding new single ‘Chilly’.

The track follows her recent single ‘Sweepstake’, featuring Church Leon (Church & AP), and is another exemplary offer of alternative hip-hop. Overtop of minimalist production PollyHill shares a series of thought-provoking bars taking aim at disingenuity. Moody and atmospheric, ‘Chilly’ is another fantastic example of the unique sound PollyHill has been crafting.

Filmmaker, producer and MC Pollyhill is a creative in every sense of the word. ‘Chilly’ continues on the artist’s recent success, with PollyHill appearing on a slew of line-ups and top 10’s across the country. The track encapsulates the essence of PollyHill and firmly cements her position as one of Aotearoa’s most exciting acts.

‘Chilly’ is the final single to be released from PollyHill’s upcoming EP ‘Post Humorous’, scheduled for release in late May.

You can listen to ‘Chilly’ below.

