POOLSIDE | The Movement Arts Practice

POOLSIDE contemporary dance project is on this Saturday 19th June at the empty Waltham Pool.

The Movement Art Practice Community Choreographic Project 2021 is a collaborative project between contemporary dance choreographer Julia Harvie (HIVE, Killjoy) and sound and visual artist Olivia Webb (Anthems of Belonging, Manawa Ora). The duo seeks to break down the hegemonic structures of choreographic practices and performance, with POOLSIDE acting as a commentary piece on water as absence.

MAP community dancer Hana Kirk is combining her two passions, art and science, through performing in this project.

I work for a soil consultancy company in Christchurch called Soil Matters. Hana Kirk

Hana Kirk

Creating performance on real bodies and real people, POOLSIDE invites dialogue on the challenges we face as a community in regards to the impacts we have on our water ecosystems.

This project has emphasised for me that art and performance is vital to provide social commentary Hana Kirk

From March to May MAP invited ANYONE to participate and contribute as a valued creative practitioner, guided and facilitated by professional artists to produce an engaging contemporary performance for the public of Ōtautahi.

Director of MAP. Olivia connected the site-specific location of the work to the political hotbed that is water in Ōtautahi.

Art-making and art performance have the potential to closely interweave with community issues, and this project just highlights that for me. Olivia Webb

POOLSIDE is a ticketed event and will include a public talk in between performances on water in Otautahi. Bookings are essential.

Saturday 19th June 2021, 4pm and 6pm, Waltham Summer Pool, 30 Waltham Road.

Movement Art Practice believes in an Aotearoa where contemporary dance and performance is

woven into the cultural fabric of our community.



Funders and Supporters: Christchurch City Council Creative Communities, Enliven Places Project

Fund, Waltham Summer Pool