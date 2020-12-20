Pretty Dumb | Te Ahi Top 10

This week’s Te Ahi Top 10 winner was Pretty Dumb with their track ‘Lasso’

Pretty Dumb is a wannabe grunge band from Christchurch. Their music brings together catchy pop melodies, screaming and heavy distortion. Having just released their ep DIRTS, originally intended to be a bunch of demos, they are set to record their debut album in the start of 2021.

You can catch Pretty Dumb for their next performance at darkroom on January 15th. Opening for Christchurch’s Bear Trap at their EP release and will definitely be a show not to be miss.