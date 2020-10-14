RDU 98.5FM presents DARTZ – live to air from the Flux Courtyard! DARTZ have been taking the SRN by storm topping the charts of the SRN Top 10 this week and featuring on playlist across the country! The lads will be performing a couple of tunes including their hit single ‘High on the Beach’ ahead of their gig at @darkroom with support from local Ōtautahi artists Liam K. Swiggs and Nervous Jerk who are featured on the bill at ZORZA!

Come along for an after-work pint and enjoy DARTZ performing a few tracks live to air from 5pm. If you can’t make it down you can tune in on RDU 98.5FM to catch all the action live on air!