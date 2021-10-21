RDU Boosted Campaign | Saltbox Studios

Support local music, support us.

On our 45th birthday, we are reaching out to our extended whānau for support.

For more than four decades, RDU has been a champion for local alternative music. Currently based in the heart of Ōtautahi, RDU provides a diverse range of programmed content to an equally diverse audience.

And during this time, we have playlisted a countless amount of local music, dominating the role as leading independent broadcaster for Ōtautahi.

Our goal is to create a space to foster and nurture the emerging talent flowing out of this city. Here at the home of the broadcast studio, at BOXed Quarter bottom of High Street.

Today we are launching a campaign to re-fit these studios and produce a dedicated creative hub for local musicians. The studios will be custom-built. They will provide spaces for rehearsals, recording, workshops, tutorials, performances as well as offer a range of other services.

Through Boosted, we are seeking your support to help bring our vision to life. Your donation will allow RDU to create spaces for musicians to flourish.

No organisation is better suited to this task. There is no other organisation with such a distinct, self-imposed legacy of supporting the unique and authentic voices of our place and our region.

Now, we want to expand this capability, untie our hands and place them firmly on the steering wheel for our local community. Support local music, support us.

You can donate via Boosted below.