RDU Lockdown Playlist | 40 Years of Flying Nun

The news on Tuesday of a community case In Auckland sent chills down the spine of our nation. After what seems to be a lifetime since last year, New Zealanders are gradually adjusting back into their daily routines and many are finally comfortable with their circumstances, COVID decided to peer its oddly shaped head around the corner scaring the wits out of kiwis like a bad trip flashback. After “f*ck, not this again” was said in every household across the country, the fate of the following weeks was accepted.

Adjacent to this, trailblazing record company, Flying Nun, celebrated their 40th anniversary recently with parties across the country showcasing new and old artists alike. With the last commemoration set to be in Christchurch, the hometown of the legendary label, the sudden news of a level 4 lockdown led to the postponement of the Hellzapoppin’ The Art of Flying Nun exhibition and opening event at Te Puna O Waiwhetu.

In order to keep the spirit alive in good form, here’s a playlist of some of our Flying Nun favourites over the years, that will hopefully ease your mind in these tough times.

Stay home, scan in, wash your hands, check on those around you, go easy on yourself and of course, load up on the good tunes.