RDU50 – Crowdfunding for RDU’S 50th in 2026 with Boost Ōtautahi

In 2026, RDU98.5FM is turning 50. That’s fifty glorious years of broadcasting, community and championing Aotearoa music.



We’re going to celebrate, but we need your help. That’s why we’re running a Boosted campaign with Boost Ōtautahi.

Proceeds from this Boosted campaign will be used for:

Producing a book covering the stories, people and culture of RDU over 50 years

Sponsoring and producing activities and events to engage with the music and cultural community here in the city of Ōtautahi during the 50th year

Supporting RDU to cover operational costs to manage these additional projects.

Please give generously! RDU has been primarily a free service for all to enjoy since it’s inception in 1976.

And most importantly, this will enable us to celebrate this iconic 50-year milestone with the community, the audience, and (of course) YOU!

And remember…

MATCHFUNDING: E.G. Donate $5 and we will get $10 thanks to Creative NZ.

TAX REBATE: E.G. Donate $9 and get $3 off your next tax bill (T&Cs apply).

Here is what we did with the donations raised in 2021 for our Boosted RDU45 campaign…

In 2021, RDU98.5FM utilised Boosted to raise funds to build SALTBOX Studios. This fit-for-purpose music hub and studio offers recording, rehearsal, events and educational courses to the local music community.

Since opening, your donations has enabled SALTBOX Studios to achieve:

Over 150 Ōtautahi artists recorded

2500+ hours of rehearsals

Over 40 local artists recorded with ŌMAP

30+ workshops or events hosted

Dozens of podcasts & audiobooks

YOU CAN COUNT ON US TO DO GREAT THINGS WITH YOUR DONATION. PLEASE GIVE GENEROUSLY!

To find out more about our Boosted campaign contact admin@rdu.org.nz