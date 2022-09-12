Rhythm & Alps 2022: A Leading Festival

The buddha stage. The log cabin. The tent city. It’s all back for 2022!

Yes that’s right, the gears have already started turning for another year of Rhythm and Alps!

Taking place from the 29th – 31st of December, RnA is yet again showing us why it’s one of the glistening marks on the Aotearoa events calendar!

Nestled in the safe cradle of Mother Nature’s Cardrona Valley, Rhythm and Alps is 3 days of the best music on offer, across a whole range of genres.

This year, the team behind Rhythm and Alps have worked hard to make sure their lineup is a fair representation of the national music scene.

Rhythm and Alp’s lineup for 2022 features a 50% makeup of wāhine artists ready to tickle your eardrums!

The festival is committed to representing the amazing diversity that is visible throughout Aotearoa’s music scenes. From house to dub, hip hop to rock, wāhine are doing amazing things throughout the music scene, and RnA has worked to curate the best of the best for three days of incredible musical entertainment.

Catch the sounds of Ōtautahi nightlife icons like Kravis, or the addictive tempos of Tāmaki Makaurau legend Halfqueen. RnA is presenting an intense guestlist of amazing sets, perfect for ending 2022 on a high note.

The surprises aren’t over yet. The festival’s full lineup is yet to be announced, and it’s worth waiting for with high anticipation. Committing to its 50% wāhine representation, we’re bound to see more femme fabulosity on the way.

So, whether your 2022 has been average, awful, or great. You know there’s a guaranteed way to end it on a high note.

Follow the iconic lantern trail to a mecca of good vibes and music this December.