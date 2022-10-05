Rhythm & Alps 2022 is set to be the biggest year in the festival’s history! With a huge variety of artists, and set in a stunning, hard-to-rival backdrop, RnA 2022 is the best way to see out the year!

In this series, Liam on our Burnt Breakfast Show is highlighting and interviewing some of the amazing artists that will be featured at this year’s festival.

Kravis

In our third Rhythm & Alps Artist Focus, Liam talks to the unstoppable Kravis. Since getting into DJing, Kravis has very quickly climbed the social ladder and helped foster a music community, unrivaled anywhere else in the country!

As part of the Sugar & Spice takeover, Kravis is playing at this year’s Rhythm & Alps Festival. She sat down with Liam to talk about she got started, her best gig memories, and what’s to be expected from her RnA set.

Patella

A familiar face around the Ōtautahi party scene, Patella is gracing Rhythm & Alps with their presence! Patella sits down with Liam from Burnt Breakfast to talk everything DJing. From how they got started, their style of music, what to expect from a Patella performance, and the wacky things seen during sets.

Alice Agnes

In the first of our Artists Focus for Rhythm & Alps Festival 2022, Liam on Burnt Breakfast talks to DJ Alice Agnes. They discuss how Alice first got started in the music scene, their style of music, and what to expect from their Rhythm & Alps set.