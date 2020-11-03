Round Up | 2020 Finalists
Written by The Team on 4 November 2020
We are so excited to announce the finalists for the 2020 Round Up Award at the RDU 98.5FM Magnets Radio Awards; an awards programme that champions and gives recognition to our local broadcasters and musicians from Ōtautahi.
In 2019, the Magnet Radio Awards introduced the integration of its long-standing Decknology and Round Up competitions into the awards programme. The Round Up Award is awarded to the best solo artist or band track of the year as chosen by the public!
2020 Finalists
Beacon Bloom – Are You Ready For Her?
Catsick – Babe, Kickies
Jed Parsons – Playstation & Porn
Juana Kino – Breaking Habits
Marsha – Breville
Ryan Fisherman – El Spicy
Salad Boys – This Issue
The Tacks – Merivale
There’s A Tuesday – Piñata Head
Thomas Isbister – Happy in the Dark
Too Woke for Toast – Sometimes
Violet French – I Want the Sky to be Crying
Voting closes Sunday, 29th December at 5pm. The winners will be crowned at the 2020 Magnets Awards held on Saturday, 5th December at the weird and wonderful Wunderbar Lyttleton.
The Magnets is a celebration of Ōtautahi music, it’s people and it’s industry.