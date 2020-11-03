Round Up | 2020 Finalists

We are so excited to announce the finalists for the 2020 Round Up Award at the RDU 98.5FM Magnets Radio Awards; an awards programme that champions and gives recognition to our local broadcasters and musicians from Ōtautahi.

In 2019, the Magnet Radio Awards introduced the integration of its long-standing Decknology and Round Up competitions into the awards programme. The Round Up Award is awarded to the best solo artist or band track of the year as chosen by the public!

2020 Finalists

Beacon Bloom – Are You Ready For Her?

Catsick – Babe, Kickies

Jed Parsons – Playstation & Porn

Juana Kino – Breaking Habits

Marsha – Breville

Ryan Fisherman – El Spicy

Salad Boys – This Issue

The Tacks – Merivale

There’s A Tuesday – Piñata Head

Thomas Isbister – Happy in the Dark

<a href="https://thomasisbister.bandcamp.com/album/1">#1 by Thomas Isbister</a>

Too Woke for Toast – Sometimes

Violet French – I Want the Sky to be Crying

<a href="https://violetfrench.bandcamp.com/track/i-want-the-sky-to-be-crying">I Want the Sky to be Crying by Violet French</a>

Voting closes Sunday, 29th December at 5pm. The winners will be crowned at the 2020 Magnets Awards held on Saturday, 5th December at the weird and wonderful Wunderbar Lyttleton.

The Magnets is a celebration of Ōtautahi music, it’s people and it’s industry.