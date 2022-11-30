WANTED: Sales & Account Manager

Job type Full time

Are you looking for an opportunity to make your mark in the Media Industry? Are you passionate about NZ music? Do you have a gift for getting everyone into your way of thinking? Does it excite you to be leading the charge for an independent organization with a purpose for good?

RDU98.5FM is the professional independent leader and source of music, opinion, and culture for Ōtautahi, Christchurch. No other local radio station can lay claim to building, supporting, and developing the national and local music scene more than RDU98.5FM.

We are seeking a skilled communicator, with a proven ability to pitch, negotiate and secure sponsorship & advertising for our business. We want to find a skilled, self-managed, professional with integrity, passion, and a love for all things music.

Skills required to perform the role:

Proven ability to stay at the cutting edge of national and international, news, issues and music trends

Experience in a service industry providing quality customer service

Appropriate and credible advertising and sales industry experience

Proven capacity to understand goal setting, reaching and maintaining monthly targets

The ability to build and maintain relationships with key internal and external contacts

To be able to create and develop sales collateral as required to achieve targets

Proven ability to develop and successfully deliver events and promotional activities

Proven ability to maintain detailed prospects lists that reflect a high work rate and productivity

Strong administrative background

A sound understanding of financial accounting systems and processes

Comprehensive social networking skills

Database management skills

Must be proficient in Excel & Word – and Adobe creative suite

Budget management skills are an advantage

A mature, self-directed outlook with the proven ability to work independently.

Experience managing sensitive and confidential information.

Full Drivers License

We need a self-directed and highly motivated individual with expertise, vision, and insight. The highest quality communication skills and experience in developing quality content for radio broadcast is also essential. And a proven ability to work to tight timeframes in a pressured creative environment to achieve goals as determined in the job description.

Applicants for this position should have NZ residency or a valid NZ work visa.

