Summer Thieves | Saturday Night

Summer Thieves release the funk-infused new single “Saturday Night.”

An ode to a weekend adventure, ‘Saturday Night’ is an electrifying release from the Dunedin formed band.

The instrumentation on ‘Saturday Night’ is infectious. Toe-tapping drums combine with smoky guitar lines that seem to usher you to the dancefloor. Lead singer Jake Barton’s husky delivery shines over the minimalist production creating an enthralling vibe.

‘Saturday Night’ is the perfect song for the pre-game. Effortlessly groovy and packed with flavour, ‘Saturday Night’ is another terrific offering from Summer Thieves.

Take a listen below!

