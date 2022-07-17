The 2022 GO LIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL ARRIVES!

The walls of the iconic Christchurch Town Hall will reverberate to the sound of more than 18 emerging and established artists.

The five Go Live stages will showcase a range of genres, from alternative through to rock and pop.

Check out the full lineup.

Friday night July 22nd

Join the festival launch party featuring special guest, rock legend Jon Toogood (solo), Volts, Heavy Jones & Deep Water Creek.

Jon Toogood (Shihad), Volts, Deep Water Creek and Heavy Jones.

Saturday night July 23rd

Explore the five epic Go Live stages showcasing a range of genres from alternative through to electro, dance, rock and pop.

Stellar*, 1 Drop Nation, Degrees.K, Imperial April, Prins, Emma Dilemma, Midi Committee, Paige Julia, The Hootz, Al Park, Goodwill, EBB, No Broadcast, Candice Milner and Elidi.

Come with friends and discover your next favourite band at Go Live Festival.

Tickets available now.

Printed and digital tickets are both accepted on the night.

Food and drink will be available. Christchurch Town Hall is a licensed venue, and ID will be required to purchase alcohol.

Standard venue rules will apply, and bags may be searched by security on entry. See full conditions of entry.

Go Live Festival is an all-ages event.

Thank you Radio Hauraki 106.5FM, New Zealand Music Commission, Three Boys Brewery, Salt Box Studios and RDU 98.5FM for supporting Go Live Festival 2021.