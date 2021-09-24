The Furr Coats | The Weekends

Auckland band The Furr Coats have released an anthem for the daily grind, ‘The Weekends’.

‘The Weekends’ is an electrifying track about forgetting the rat race and focusing on what matters.

Hazy guitars, crashing drums and an upbeat bass set the soundscape for a track dripping with attitude. The filtered vocals are reminiscent of an early 2000’s grunge rock sound, with the band putting their own fresh twist to a timeless style.

‘The Weekends’ is an enjoyable slice of songwriting from ‘The Furr Coats’, and establishes them as a talent worth paying attention to.

You can listen to ‘The Weekends’ below.

