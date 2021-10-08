The Knews | Secret Attraction

Ōtautahi indie-rock band The Knews shine on their second single, ‘Secret Attraction’.

The Knews, led by Cullen Kiesanowski have made a splash in the local gig scene following a series of live performances.

‘Secret Attraction’ is the follow-up to their debut single, ‘I Don’t Like You.’ ‘Secret Attraction’ blends gritty guitar lines with Kiesanowski’s laid-back vocal delivery to create a song full of character.

The verses on ‘Secret Attraction’ are stripped back as the song builds into an exciting climax on the chorus. With its upbeat instrumentation and engaging melody, ‘Secret Attraction’ has a lot of anthem potential.

‘Secret Attraction’ is another exciting release from The Knews. With more singles to come, The Knews are a band worth paying attention to.

Check out ‘Secret Attraction’ below.

