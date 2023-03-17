THE ŌMAP RDU 98.5FM NFT COLLECTION – DROP 5

SALTBOX Studios alongside RDU 98.5FM and Tyanhaus, with the support of the Christchurch City Council, is subsidising access for Ōtautahi musicians to create and promote new work. The program subsidises and allows access for 20 artists or bands to produce unreleased pieces of music.

With the program in full swing, we are excited to announce the release of our second round of the ŌMAP NFT Collection on the Non-fungible token marketplace, OpenSea, with music from our August and September recipients.

A relatively new concept in the Web3 space, these music NFTs will be able to provide extra support for artists, where their tracks will be able to be sold and allow for artist funding directly from fans or collectors. As an alternative route to the current trend of digital streaming platforms, we are offering the artists some extra value in the music industry. Because at SALTBOX Studios and RDU 98.5FM, we believe if you have a passion and gift for music, you should be able to pursue it as a career!

“The team at RDU are an adventurous and passionate bunch. We walk the earth viewing life through emergent lenses. So the notion of a secondary or third market for Musicians to realise value from their creative work, was worth exploring. Safe to say, blockchain and cryptocurrencies are here to stay. So RDU is not afraid to get our feet wet in order to support NZ musicians. Heard it here first.” – James Meharry, RDU Station Director

The Ōtautahi Music Access Program RDU 98.5FM NFT Collection was created in partnership with Tyanhaus. An organisation created with the aim of showcasing and supporting Christchurch’s music and art scene both physically and digitally.

Get to know our next two artists and their songs:

Sam Bambery – Guess Who

Sam Bambery is a Ōtautahi/Christchurch based musician and songwriter, tracing around alt-country and folk influenced songwriting and currently pursuing a long love of sonic exploration and textural approaches both live and in the studio. He recently released and promoted his debut album ‘Songs About Sailors’, a De Stevens (Marlin’s Dreaming, asta rangu) produced effort which was favourably reviewed by publications NZ Musician and Newzician magazine. Three of Bambery’s singles acquired strong airplay from RDU 98.5FM, charting on the Te Ahi Top 10.

After a live-to-air in Radio One 91FM’s studio and a string of South Island shows with Neive Strang and Dan Armstrong, Sam returned to the studio with an ambition to focus his sound further. This includes collaborations with local songwriters Emily Fairlight, Ryan Fisherman and Hannah Everingham. Taking a melancholy folk groove approach, the first single from these sessions is set for release late-2022 with a subsequent tour in February and March 2023 with Winegum Records (Pickle Darling, Mousey).

Sam draws inspiration from indie artists Wilco, Beck and Angel Olsen. His music is rooted in Christchurch’s folk and country scene, taking cues from local artists like Delaney Davidson. However, Sam aims to push the envelope further into his own original, contemporary sound. His band consists of local musicians that approach his songs with a modern, artistic sensibility.

Moider Mother – El Cadaver Incompleto

Cults, cannibals & killers – these are the themes that make up the dark heart of wholesome family band Moider Mother. The words “Moider Mother” are taken from the 1954 diary of infamous local matricide teenager Pauline Parker.

When Nick Harte (Shocking Pinks) & punk frontman Hannah Harte got together she had a dream of forming a band together with her sons Noah & Ethan McKay. That dream swiftly became reality, & now this unusual combination of drums, bass and two vocalists performing a unique variant of no wave, punk & funky disco inspired basslines are tearing a hole in reality.

When Moider Mother was conceived, vocalist Hannah Harte envisioned a song where her eldest son Ethan & herself would scream all the different ways they could murder each other, at each other. The result is El Cadaver Incompleto, referencing numerous horror film & TV death scenes. Noah McKay’s left handed thrashy yet incredibly tight brand of drumming combined with Nick Harte’s mastery of composition & rich basslines combined with Ethan McKay’s & Hannah Harte’s intense, charisma-laden vocals create a sound that can’t be compared to anything else.

Head to https://opensea.io/ and search RDU985FM to find the collection OR CLICK HERE