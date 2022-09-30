The Student Radio Network Awards 2022

The Student Radio Network is a union of radio stations that represent the heart & conscience of Aotearoa’s contemporary, alternative community. RDU 98.5FM, alongside our partners throughout the country, 95bFM, Radio Control 99.4FM, Radio Active 88.6FM, and Radio One 91FM have a deep musical kaupapa within Aotearoa, platforming unique and authentic voices.

The Student Radio Network Awards, with funding from NZ On Air, will celebrate the musicians, broadcasters and volunteers who breathe life into these stations. The event will be held in person, streamed live and simulcast on all five Student Radio Network stations.

The Student Radio Network are very excited to announce that the 2022 Student Radio Network Awards will be held live throughout Aotearoa, live streamed as well as broadcast simultaneously on all five stations from 7PM on November 19.

The main ceremony for 2022 Student Radio Network awards will be held in Dunedin at the University of Otago’s Main Common Room. “We’re excited, literally frothing, to be bringing the Student Radio Network Awards to Ōtepoti, Te Waipounamu” says Radio One 91FM’s Sean Norling. “Beyond Dunedin’s proud musical history, the Student Radio Network Awards help us celebrate our incredible local musical talent of the future.”

Two new awards have been added to the ceremony; the Tohu Puoro o te reo Māori award will signal the Student Radio Network’s favourite song that features Te Reo Maori, and each station will give out an Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting award, commending the creators of a piece of exemplary work that has featured on air, or online.

RDU’s portion of the celebrations will be held in Saltbox Studios. Where we will be giving out our region-specific awards, and acknowledging all the hard work of our amazing volunteers