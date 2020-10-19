Toyota | ZORZA Artist Feature

Toyota is the live electronic project of Ōtautahi’s Tom Kerr (Nervous Jerk) and Will Duncan (Social Sport); winners of the 2018 RDU Decknology competition!

Combining their musical differences and experiences, Toyota produces a brand of handmade techno live on the spot. No computers, no USBs and no requests. Keeping it mechanical on stage with a mountain of constantly rotating drum machines, synthesizers, samplers and effects.

Their songs weave together smooth slow jams and ferocious riffs that rip at an almost un-headbangable pace. Groovy, melodic, and masters of sun-kissed summer anthems.

Toyotas most recent release is a split EP with 03 affiliate, Keanu Raves. The EP was released through Tāmaki Makaurau label “Heat Rockers” back in July.

For one night only, ZORZA brings St Asaph Street to life! The city’s newest multi-venue festival combines grassroots independent music, much-loved local venues and the people of Ōtautahi for an unforgettable night. Entry gives the ticket holder the ability to move through multiple venues on the night, exploring genres and finding something new.