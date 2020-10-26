Transistors | ZORZA Artist Feature

The Transistors burst on to the Ōtautahi music scene way back in 2009 with the release of their first album Shortwave, supported by high-energy shows throughout the country.

They released the Flux Pentaphile EP the following year and continued to tour heavily. In 2012 the band embarked on an extensive US tour supporting Japanese legends Guitar Wolf, followed by several shows in Australia.

The trio released their long-awaited second album Is This Anything? in 2013. They followed it up with the release of the Cuppa Jarra Brossa EP in 2015 and played their final show in 2016 at Canterbury Museum. The band has since got back together sporadically to play shows.

For one night only, ZORZA brings St Asaph Street to life! The city’s newest multi-venue festival combines grassroots independent music, much-loved local venues and the people of Ōtautahi for an unforgettable night. Entry gives the ticket holder the ability to move through multiple venues on the night, exploring genres and finding something new.