Unknown Mortal Orchestra | Weekend Run

Unknown Mortal Orchestra returns with the new single ‘Weekend Run’.

‘Weekend Run’ marks Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s first release this year and showcases their signature modern soulful sound.

‘Weekend Run’ is a delightful ensemble about living for the weekend. Dripping with funk and uplifting melodies, ‘Weekend Run’ feels tailor-made for the first post-work drink on Friday.

Speaking on the track mastermind of UKO, Ruban Nielson, explains, “at the end of the day I don’t take for granted that I have the perfect job — I truly work to make music that will set someone’s day right and I think that shines through on ‘Weekend Run.’”

Embodying the essence of the track Neilson proudly exclaims during the feel-good chorus, ‘we’ll be lost in love when the weekend comes’. This idea encapsulates the essence of ‘Weekend Run’ and its sunshine soaked energy.

An enigma in the music scene UKO has a sound that defies typical genre conventions. Collaborating with Aminé, Gorrilaz, GoldLink, Free Nationals and Daniel Caesar, UKO has a diverse sound palette that continues to grow.

‘Weekend Run’ marks the start of 2021 for UKO, with hopefully more to come soon.

Check out ‘Weekend Run’ below.

<a href="https://unknown-mortal-orchestra.bandcamp.com/track/weekend-run">Weekend Run by Unknown Mortal Orchestra</a>

