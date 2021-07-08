Unlike You | Teardrops Turn To Gold

Unlike You returns with the new single ‘Teardrops Turn To Gold’.

The project of Antonio Julian, Unlike You blends elements of Drum & Bass, Trap and Jersey Club music to create ethereal and captivating pieces of electronica.

‘Teardrops Turn To Gold’ is an emotional release for Julian as he explains, “the track pretty much is about using harnessing the moment of tears falling and using that emotion to work towards something great – the outcome being Gold.”

After establishing himself in the Ōtautahi scene as a DJ to watch out for, ‘Teardrops Turn To Gold’ marks Unlike You’s fourth original release.

With chopped vocal samples combining with aggressive synths and bass, ‘Teardrops Turn To Gold’ is a track packed full of energy.

Alongside the release of the single is a picturesque video filmed across Canterbury by Lucas Perillini.

You can check out the song below.

As well as the video.

