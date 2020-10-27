Violet French | Te Ahi Top 10

This week’s Te Ahi Top 10 winner was Violet French with her track ‘Too Much Indie’

The song Too Much Indie was written by Violet French over the lockdown in her latest musical endeavour.

I fucked around in the garage heaps during lockdown. Wrote a bunch of weird songs

<a href="https://violetfrench.bandcamp.com/track/too-much-indie">Too Much Indie by Violet French</a>

It’s a veritable feast of shade thrown, conversation excerpts, and cynical self-reflection

You can catch Violet out and about in Ōtautahi performing with her band, The Horrible. Blending traditional folksong with pop sensibilities, overdriven guitars, and a healthy lashing of retro psychedelia.

Back in August, Violet caught up with the team at Radio Active‘s Recharted to chat about how her new crop of songs are the most honest she’s written.

On top of creating great music, Violet French is the host of RDU 98.5FM’s Monday Drive, proudly brought to you by Datacom. Each week Violet counts down the SRN Top 10, plays some great tunes and combines it with some truly great chat. You can tune in every week from 4 – 6pm.