Vote for the SRN Awards!
Written by Liam Donnelly on 20 October 2022
Voting for the Te Tohu Kōwhitinga Tāngata (People’s Choice Award) at the Student Radio Network (SRN) Awards has now opened! This is your chance to have a say on which music act you think deserves a bit of recognition this year. There is a huge list of acts to choose from, so your favourite act is pretty much guaranteed to be in the list! Vote, get all your friends and family to vote, and let’s make sure we can get a truly deserving Ōtautahi artist to the top of that vote count!
The link to voting can be found here. Voting closes at 11:59PM on November 4, 2022. So vote sooner rather than later!
The Te Tohu Kōwhitinga Tāngata (People’s Choice Award) will be awarded at the SRN Awards on November 19th, in a ceremony in Ōtepoti, starting at 7pm. It will be broadcast live across the country, with watch parties and live streams from each of the SRN stations.
The winner of the Te Tohu Kōwhitinga Tāngata (People’s Choice Award) will be announced alongside 3 regional-specific awards from each SRN station and 6 other major awards. Those 6 awards, and the shortlists for each of them can be found below.
The ten tracks in contention for the Te Tōtahi Toa (Favourite Single), brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand are:
Amameila – Colourbox
Ben Woods – Wearing Divine
Casual Healing – Green Tigers
DARTZ – Hoons
DBLDBL – Big Mike feat. L V J & PollyHill
Earth Tongue – Miraculous Death
Fazerdaze – Come Apart
How Get – Te Tai Pari
JessB – From Tha Jump
TE KAAHU – Pai Maarire
The ten EP / Mixtapes in contention for the Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Mariu (Favourite EP / Mixtape), brought to you by Recorded Music New Zealand are:
Headland – Roamer EP
How Get – Te Waea Moana
Mokotron – TAWHITO EP
Revulva – Girl’s Gotta Eat
Social Union – Fall Into Me
Sports Dreams – Weather Admitting
Te KuraHuia – UHA
Violet French and the Horrible – Violet French and the Horrible
WHO SHOT SCOTT – MERCY II
Wiri Donna – Being Alone
The ten albums in contention for the Te Tohu Kohinga Mariu (Favourite Album), brought to you by APRA AMCOS NZ are:
Aldous Harding – Warm Chris
Baby Zionov – Henrietta
Ben Woods – Dispeller
The Big Fresh Collective – Footmahi 2022
Dale Kerrigan – The Water
Erny Belle – Venus Is Home
Julien Dyne – Modes
Motte – Cold + Liquid
Recitals – Orbit I
TE KAAHU – Te Kaahu o Rangi
The ten acts in contention for the Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa (Favourite Solo Act) are:
Amamelia
Baby Zionov
Ben Woods
Fazerdaze
Headland
Motte
Rubi Du
Skymning
TE KAAHU
Wiri Donna
The ten groups in contention for the Te Rōpū Mariu (Favourite Group), brought to you by RE Burger are:
Big Scout
DARTZ
Earth Tongue
Hans Pucket
How Get
IA
Long Distance Runner
Recitals
Sulfate
The Beths
The ten artists / groups in contention for the Te Tohu Puoro o te reo Māori brought to you by Te Māngi Pāho are:
Aro – Tohorā
Goldsmith Baynes – Te Aranga o Matariki
Half/Time – Ōrākau
How Get – Te Tai Pari
Huia – Tui Tuia Ō Whakapapa feat. Sean Richards
IA – Ngā Reo feat. Te Kahu Rolleston
Mokotron – TAWHITO
TE KAAHU – Pai Maarire
Te KuraHuia – POIA
Troy Kingi – Ka Tipu