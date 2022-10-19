Vote for the SRN Awards!

Voting for the Te Tohu Kōwhitinga Tāngata (People’s Choice Award) at the Student Radio Network (SRN) Awards has now opened! This is your chance to have a say on which music act you think deserves a bit of recognition this year. There is a huge list of acts to choose from, so your favourite act is pretty much guaranteed to be in the list! Vote, get all your friends and family to vote, and let’s make sure we can get a truly deserving Ōtautahi artist to the top of that vote count!

The link to voting can be found here. Voting closes at 11:59PM on November 4, 2022. So vote sooner rather than later!

The Te Tohu Kōwhitinga Tāngata (People’s Choice Award) will be awarded at the SRN Awards on November 19th, in a ceremony in Ōtepoti, starting at 7pm. It will be broadcast live across the country, with watch parties and live streams from each of the SRN stations.

The winner of the Te Tohu Kōwhitinga Tāngata (People’s Choice Award) will be announced alongside 3 regional-specific awards from each SRN station and 6 other major awards. Those 6 awards, and the shortlists for each of them can be found below.

The ten tracks in contention for the Te Tōtahi Toa (Favourite Single), brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand are:



Amameila – Colourbox

Ben Woods – Wearing Divine

Casual Healing – Green Tigers

DARTZ – Hoons

DBLDBL – Big Mike feat. L V J & PollyHill

Earth Tongue – Miraculous Death

Fazerdaze – Come Apart

How Get – Te Tai Pari

JessB – From Tha Jump

TE KAAHU – Pai Maarire

Stream on Spotify / Buy on Bandcamp

The ten EP / Mixtapes in contention for the Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Mariu (Favourite EP / Mixtape), brought to you by Recorded Music New Zealand are:

Headland – Roamer EP

How Get – Te Waea Moana

Mokotron – TAWHITO EP

Revulva – Girl’s Gotta Eat

Social Union – Fall Into Me

Sports Dreams – Weather Admitting

Te KuraHuia – UHA

Violet French and the Horrible – Violet French and the Horrible

WHO SHOT SCOTT – MERCY II

Wiri Donna – Being Alone

Stream on Spotify / Buy on Bandcamp

The ten albums in contention for the Te Tohu Kohinga Mariu (Favourite Album), brought to you by APRA AMCOS NZ are:

Aldous Harding – Warm Chris

Baby Zionov – Henrietta

Ben Woods – Dispeller

The Big Fresh Collective – Footmahi 2022

Dale Kerrigan – The Water

Erny Belle – Venus Is Home

Julien Dyne – Modes

Motte – Cold + Liquid

Recitals – Orbit I

TE KAAHU – Te Kaahu o Rangi

Stream on Spotify / Buy on Bandcamp

The ten acts in contention for the Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa (Favourite Solo Act) are:

Amamelia

Baby Zionov

Ben Woods

Fazerdaze

Headland

Motte

Rubi Du

Skymning

TE KAAHU

Wiri Donna

Stream on Spotify / Buy on Bandcamp

The ten groups in contention for the Te Rōpū Mariu (Favourite Group), brought to you by RE Burger are:

Big Scout

DARTZ

Earth Tongue

Hans Pucket

How Get

IA

Long Distance Runner

Recitals

Sulfate

The Beths



Stream on Spotify / Buy on Bandcamp

The ten artists / groups in contention for the Te Tohu Puoro o te reo Māori brought to you by Te Māngi Pāho are:

Aro – Tohorā

Goldsmith Baynes – Te Aranga o Matariki

Half/Time – Ōrākau

How Get – Te Tai Pari

Huia – Tui Tuia Ō Whakapapa feat. Sean Richards

IA – Ngā Reo feat. Te Kahu Rolleston

Mokotron – TAWHITO

TE KAAHU – Pai Maarire

Te KuraHuia – POIA

Troy Kingi – Ka Tipu

Stream on Spotify / Buy on Bandcamp