When a City Rises | World Premiere

Ten years in the making, When A City Rises – The People’s Story, chronicles Christchurch’s most extraordinary decade. A sequel to the award-winning and much loved When A City Falls.

How have we survived, thrived, changed? Who have we become? A film by us, about us, and for us. Our untold story. Our remarkable experience. Our city.

The film is the latest project from local award-winning director, Gerard Smyth. Gerard has produced and/or directed over 60 documentaries, both in and outside of New Zealand. The first film on the Christchurch Earthquakes won for Gerard ‘Best Documentary at the NZ Film Awards and also won the TV Guide’s ‘Best on the Box’ People’s Choice award for best documentary.

My primary motivation with filmmaking is to tell the story rather than make a profit. Filmmaking is a public service, and an important one. It’s essential to bring these individual stories to the public. I made this film to be a debate for change. It’s not over for Christchurch. There is still much to do. The government have had the fences pulled down, and it’s now the people’s chance to rebuild the city. We are the true agents for change. Gerard Smyth

The world premiere will take place on October 28th, 2020 from 6:30pm, doors open at 6pm, at Isaac Theatre Royal. General cinema release from October 29th, with tickets available from directly from local cinemas.