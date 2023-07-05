He Kākano Puoro – Women In Broadcasting documentary

The final installment of He Kākano Puoro is finally here, rounding out the series which also included the Ōtautahi Venues and Ōtautahi Sound System Culture documentaries.

The Mic Is Ours – Women In Broadcasting is now available to watch online.

This documentary shines a light on the wāhine who have been involved with RDU 98.5FM throughout the stations almost 50-year history. We hear from a range of broadcasters about their experiences in a male-dominated industry and find out how they broke down barriers, challenged perceptions and created opportunities for themselves and others in the community.

Amanda Peter, Broadcasting School, circa 1987. Nicki Fife, RDU Studio, UCSA Building, 1983

The importance of representation and creating equitable spaces is also explored. As the saying goes, you can’t be what you don’t see. This documentary is an opportunity to learn about the perspectives of female broadcasters directly from the source.

The documentary can be viewed below or on the RDU 98.5FM Youtube Channel.

The He Kākano Puoro documentaries were made with the support of the Christchurch City Council.