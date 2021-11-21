Yumi Zouma | Mona Lisa

New Zealand quartet Yumi Zouma have released their second single of the year, ‘Mona Lisa‘, following the self-reflecting and melodic ‘Give it Hell’. These releases are the bands newest since March 2020 with their LP ‘Truth or Consequences‘.

Embracing the structural framework of their preceding work, on ‘Mona Lisa’ the Ōtautahi hailing four-piece continue to deliver beautiful indie-pop that cuts straight to the heart.

Beginning with breathy vocals and standard pop structure, the song carries you up and down finishing on the culminating saxophone solo, breathing new and more expansive life into the band’s catalogue.

The song establishes itself as a product of growth and development as a group, significantly through lyrics that capture adoration and a glimpse into the sometimes difficult reality of a relationship.

‘Mona Lisa’ is a glimmering look inside the bands’ plans for the future, displaying new sounds, production style and an upfront lyrical stance that cuts around the bullsh*t of phoney pop romance.

Check out Mona Lisa by Yumi Zouma here.