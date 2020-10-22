A Bird in Hand | Christchurch Art Gallery Fundraiser

The Christchurch Art Gallery Foundation is honoured to have the opportunity to acquire Lyttelton-based artist Bill Hammond’s ‘Bone Yard Open Home’ for its permanent collection. But, they need your help!

The Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū will be hosting a family-friendly fun day this Labour Day, Monday 26th October to raise the funds to acquire the painting. We’ll be right there supporting them with the help of Ziggy Starlett and the Mircosoundsytem jam-packed with RDU DJ’s playing some funky tunes for your listening pleasure. Head on down to the Christchurch Art Gallery between 11am – 5pm for a day filled with fun, art and good music! They’ll be a classic fundraising sausage sizzle (we know you’ve missed them since COVID-19 hit the world) kindly supported by Hellers and a Garden Bar with thanks to Three Boys Brewery and Graystone Wines

Jump into the Art Gallery foyer to join the fun with The Big Green Draw Festival! Take part in creative drop-in activities and enjoy exploring the different ways you can draw using a wide variety of sustainable materials – from painting with natural pigments to leaf collage and much more. Everyone is welcome to grab a pencil or a paintbrush and join in.

Bill Hammond is often called Aotearoa New Zealand’s most important living artist. His epic paintings are layered with meaning and mythology, and offer an Eden-like view of New Zealand not found in any other artist’s work. Bone Yard Open Home is Bill’s largest painting on a single piece of canvas, measuring more than four metres wide. It is an incredibly important work painted in 2008 at the height of his career, with strong connections to Lyttelton, Sumner, Redcliffs and Banks Peninsula. It is the first time that Bone Yard Open Home has been shown in Christchurch and only the third time it has been displayed publicly.