Alex TZ | Move Wit This

Ōtautahi DJ and Producer Alex TZ has released the funky new track ‘Move Wit This’.

Pumped full of energy and rhythm, ‘Move Wit This’ is a groovy slice of Tech-House tailor-made for the dancefloor. Continuing his run of upbeat House inspired tracks, ‘Move Wit This’ is another note-worthy release from Alex TZ.

Pulsating bass and scintillating synths combine with an electric vocal sample to create a feel-good groove. ‘Move Wit This’ has great energy and flow to it. There is a steady rhythm in the instrumentation, with different elements repeatedly introduced and removed to build tension. ‘Move Wit This’ feels perfect for the dancefloor, inspiring a boogie no matter the occasion.

Alex TZ is also a two-time winner of the coveted Decknology contest.

You can check out ‘Move Wit This’ below.

Our New To Playlist feature articles share some of our favourite tracks from the recent addition to our playlisting. Here you can find out more about some of the wicked new songs gracing local radio.

You can check out the other tracks on our New To Playlist here.