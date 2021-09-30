Amnesia Jones reinvents himself on the groovy new tech-house track ‘Polaroid’.

Following from his 2019 self-titled debut album ‘Amnesia Jones’, ‘Polaroid’ is a shift in direction for the producer. The first electronic release for Amnesia Jones’ ‘Poloroid’ is an exciting change of direction for the artist.

Dreamy guitar melodies combine with a classic tech-house beat groove in ‘Polaroid’. The track is atmospheric and reminiscent of a lazy Summers day. Across the seven-minute run time, Jones does a great job keeping the listener engaged with an evolving sound palette.

Speaking on how the song came to be Jones explains it was, “Self-produced in Auckland under lockdown in an industrial warehouse, while halfway into a recording studio build, with no access to building supplies. Sleeping on a mattress under corrugated iron with no ceiling. Creating this helped me relax during these stressful times.”

‘Polaroid’ is an impressive release from Amnesia Jones. Speaking on his plans for 2021 Jones explains, “hopefully performing a live/DJ set at MGNTC festival in November if we aren’t locked down.”

You can listen to ‘Polaroid’ below.

