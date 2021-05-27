Arjuna Oakes | Cautionary Tale

Taken from his 2020 EP ‘Recovery Pt.1’, ‘Cautionary Tale’ is a laid-back track from singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Arjuna Oakes.

On top of minimalist jazz-influenced production, Oakes husky vocals shine. Mirrored with smooth sax and shimmering keys, ‘Cautionary Tale’ is a song dripping with swagger.

Throughout the 5.54 run time, Arjuna Oakes takes you along a journey. Beginning with a smooth sail as we soak up the smoky cigar-house vibes before exploding into a crescendo with an electric guitar solo.

The song features on Oakes 5 track EP ‘Recovery Pt.1’. The EP is home to some equally fantastic songs and showcases the Wellington-based artist’s exceptional capability and versatility as a songwriter.

You can check out ‘Cautionary Tale’ below.

As well as the ‘Recovery Pt. 1’ EP.

