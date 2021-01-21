Cootie Cuties | Te Ahi Top 10

This week’s Te Ahi Top 10 winner was Cootie Cuties with their track ‘Johnny’

Formed in the depths of Mount Roskill, three punk rock mums (Shannon, Kelsie and Annie) had a dream. To make super rad pop-punk with a message. A few additions (Paddy and Alex from the surf-punk band, JANG) and they were ready to chew bubblegum and kick ass! With songs about menstrual freedom, taking a stand against domestic violence, and of course, killing horrible men, Cootie Cuties has something for everyone.

We are a Tamaki Makaurau based femme punk band, that serve satire and dirty looks to any man who crosses us! Annie

Johnny started as a track about a sex worker killing a ‘John’ that tried to cross them. The more we worked on it and really thought about it, it’s about every man that gets too handsy, feels entitled to sex after he buys dinner, and generally feels that femmes owe him something just for existing. Johnny’s gonna get it!