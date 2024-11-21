Get Fancy at Electric Ave!

Christchurch’s favourite music festival returns in 2025, boasting a strong lineup. Electronic music heavyweights Chase & Status and The Prodigy headline the Friday and Saturday respectively, bringing their driving big beats to the Ōtautahi massive.

Joining them across four stages is a stacked lineup of over 50 international and New Zealand artists, including The Kooks, Rudim3ntal, Tash Sultana, Peking Duk, Shapeshifter, L.A.B., and Fat Freddy’s Drop – just to name a few!

Feeling the FOMO yet? Well, there’s a cure. A limited number of VIP tickets have been released, and may just be the only way to see these artists! Plus, you’re provided with some great benefits to upgrade your festival experience. Here’s what they get you, and how to get them.

VIP ticket holders will be treated to gourmet food made by talented local chefs, as well as access to a complimentary selection of premium beverages.

Want to skip the queue? Gain express entry through VIP lanes.

Need somewhere to put your bag? Check out the dedicated VIP coat check

Craving somewhere to sit? How about in one of the VIP indoor/outdoor lounges and seating areas?

Fancy taking a posh toilet stop? Try the luxury flushing toilets. No dodgy portaloos for you!

A VIP pass also gives you access to arcade games, hair and beauty stations, and so much more!

Only want to go for a day? Electric Ave’s got you covered! Buy a VIP pass for either Friday or Saturday… or get one for both!

You have the power… be an Electric Avenue VIP in 2025! Buy tickets HERE!