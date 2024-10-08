Get your KICK ON!

RDU 98.5FM presents

KICK ONs

KEEPSAKES

JOUSEY

TIKKA

JAGĀ B2B SOCIAL SPORT

Saturday 2 November, 9pm–1am
Milton Street Substation

To celebrate hosting the 2024 Aotearoa Alternative Awards right here in Ōtautahi, RDU 98.5FM is throwing an after-party.

There’s a line-up of thoroughly dance-focused expertise assembled for your after-party pleasure featuring KEEPSAKES, JOUSEY, TIKKA, JAGĀ and SOCIAL SPORT.

Boosted audio, with visual stimulation provided by Offline Collective and bar indulgences thanks to Three Boys Brewery and Main Divide Wines.

All ticket holders get early access to the venue from 6.30pm to attend the official watch party for the Aotearoa Alternative Awards.

And, once the Awards wrap up… The Kick Ons begin!

LIMITED CAPACITY – only 200 tickets available.

Get your tickets now from saltbox.flicket.co.nz

