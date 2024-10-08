Get your KICK ON!
Written by The Team on 8 October 2024
RDU 98.5FM presents
KICK ONs
KEEPSAKES
JOUSEY
TIKKA
JAGĀ B2B SOCIAL SPORT
Saturday 2 November, 9pm–1am
Milton Street Substation
To celebrate hosting the 2024 Aotearoa Alternative Awards right here in Ōtautahi, RDU 98.5FM is throwing an after-party.
There’s a line-up of thoroughly dance-focused expertise assembled for your after-party pleasure featuring KEEPSAKES, JOUSEY, TIKKA, JAGĀ and SOCIAL SPORT.
Boosted audio, with visual stimulation provided by Offline Collective and bar indulgences thanks to Three Boys Brewery and Main Divide Wines.
All ticket holders get early access to the venue from 6.30pm to attend the official watch party for the Aotearoa Alternative Awards.
And, once the Awards wrap up… The Kick Ons begin!
LIMITED CAPACITY – only 200 tickets available.
Get your tickets now from saltbox.flicket.co.nz