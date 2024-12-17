Get ready! The taste sensation like no other is back again for 2025!

The Great Kiwi Beer Festival 2025!

This mega celebration is once again bringing together the vibrant tales and friendly faces driving New Zealand’s craft beer scene!

Taking place at Hagley Park – always basking in the beautiful summer sun and sky – a lineup of more than 35 breweries spanning the entire country are gathering for a supreme day!

From the very top of the North Island, to the deep South, and every locale in between!

This year, over 300 distinct brews and ciders will be on tap, all day long! So, whether you’re into a crisp lager, a daring IPA, or something more experimental – they’re very likely to have your taste buds covered!

Now, good beer is remiss without some good food to accompany it!

The Great Kiwi Beer Festival 2025 has got Canterbury’s heartiest street food to keep your belly as happy as your taste buds. But it’s not all just simply lining up to order some drinks and order some food.

There are craft beer workshops, seminars, and culinary magic on display! So your tastebuds aren’t just satisfied, your stomach isn’t just full, but your entire, beer-loving soul, is engaged and intrigued!

Next up, it would be a crime if we didn’t acknowledge the musical entertainment on display! Yes that’s right, if you just want a beer and a boogy in the sun, you can do that too!

Kiwi legends, The Exponents, accompanied by Midwave Breaks, Brad Staley, The Skeatles, and Karra Rhodes will be entertaining you all day long from the main stage.

So the top-tier beer, and its accompanying top-tier food, now has top-tier coverage and conversation, and some top-tier entertainment, just to take the edge off!

Get your tickets HERE!