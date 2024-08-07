MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

Ōtautahi’s premiere winter festival is back on the calendar for 2024!

Yes, the city’s beloved Go Live Festival is taking place again in 2024, on August 17th to be exact.

Everything you know and love is returning for this year; the venue, the atmosphere, and the talent!

Taking place at the Town Hall on August 17th, Go Live 2024 promises to be an unforgettable night by offering up an impressive FOUR stages, that a huge variety of acts will play across.

As is customary, there’s a strong focus on well-known and emerging local talent from Ōtautahi. The result of which is a huge mix of styles and genres! Expect music performed by some of the best local indie, hip-hop, rock, and pop bands.

Now, one cannot talk about Go Live Festival 2024 without mentioning the jolt of nostalgia!

Dialling up the reminiscence are influential rockers The Bats and Loves Ugly Children, both were established in the 80s, with all the original band members returning. While The Bats have stayed together over the decades, for Loves Ugly Children, it’ll be their first show in more than 20 years!

Accompanying these two amazing acts, the rest of the lineup includes:

1 Drop Nation

Left Or Right

Midwave Breaks

Imperial April

Wax Birds

PRINS

Transistors

Tealskie

Somebody Do Something

Phoebe Vic

Hawaiian Maiden

Lee Martin

Red Weekend

So, don’t waste any time. Get your tickets right NOW, right HERE!

Okay, now you’ve got that all-important ticket, there’s some equally important to remember: