Maverix | Te Ahi Top 10

This week’s Te Ahi Top 10 winner was Maverix with his track ‘Predator’

Maverix is an independent electronic music producer from Christchurch, who combines a range of unique melodic and heavy electronic sounds, creating everything from techno, downtempo and drum and bass. With a background in piano and guitar, it wasn’t until his early university days that he was drawn into the endless possibilities of electronic music production. Whilst having experimented with sounds for almost a decade, he has only just started releasing his collection of tracks with plenty more to come.

Predator attempts to recreate the sounds, mood and nature of a creature that hunts. The end result was a dark sounding track with a dubstep feel to it

You can expect more music from Maverix in 2021, with his upcoming releases being a mix of drum and base and an array of techno sounds.