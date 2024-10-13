Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Award Nominees
Written by The Team on 14 October 2024
After much discussion and deliberation, The Student Radio Network (SRN) of Aotearoa New Zealand, in association with NZ On Air, is proud to announce the nominees for this year’s awards!
The ceremony will be streamed live and simulcast on all five SRN stations across Aotearoa New Zealand. The main ceremony will be held in Ōtautahi Christchurch by RDU 98.5FM at the Milton Street Substation.
The awards will kick off at 7pm, Saturday 2nd November, and can be watched live via the SRN website, srn.nz.
So without further ado, the Student Radio Network of Aotearoa New Zealand is delighted to announce the nominees for the following awards:
Te Tōtahi Toa – Favourite Single
Brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand
Carb On Carb – 2009
Caru & Dera Meelan – See No Evil (feat. Church and deadforest)
Death And The Maiden – Leanest Cut
Elliot & Vincent – Doberman
Geneva AM – T(M)²I
JessB – Power (feat. Sister Nancy & Sampa The Great)
Recitals – Champion Runner
Repairs – Map, Territory
SKILAA – Southern Gothic
Wiri Donna – The Gold
Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Rorotu – Favourite EP/Mixtape
Brought to you by Recorded Music New Zealand
Aotearoa Artists in Solidarity with Palestine – TAUTOKO GAZA
Chances Are – Asleep At The Wheel Of Love
Iti Bubbas – IDIOT CHECK
Japes – Omen
Keepsakes – Lead Popsicle
LEAO – TAEAO / MEA UMA
Night Lunch – Measure Twice, Cut Once.
Patella – Planet Moguana EP
Ray Leslie – Fantasy & Future
Vera Ellen – heartbreak for jetlag
Te Tohu Kōpae Puoro Rorotu – Favourite Album
Brought to you by APRA AMCOS New Zealand
Carb On Carb – Take Time
Christoph El Truento – Dubs From The Neighbourhood
Death And The Maiden – Uneven Ground
Fouler – Fouler
Fuemana – New Urban Polynesian
Hannah Everingham – Siempre Tiene Flores
Marlin’s Dreaming – HIRL
Mermaidens – Mermaidens
Mokotron – THE UNITED TRIBES OF BASS
SKILAA – Tiger In The River
Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa – Favourite Solo Act
Brought to you by Twice The Hype
beet-wix
Casual Healing
Christoph El Truento
Jaden Antonio
Jim Nothing
Keepsakes
Mokotron
T. G. Shand
Te KuraHuia
Young Gho$t
Te Rōpū Rorotu – Favourite Group
Brought to you by Tuning Fork & San Fran
Carb on Carb
Death And The Maiden
Earth Tongue
G.L.N.C
Iti Bubbas
LEAO
Night Lunch
Persimmon
PollyHill x Samara Alofa
SKILAA
Te Tohu Puoro o te Reo Māori – Favourite Song featuring Te Reo Māori
Brought to you by Te Māngai Pāho
Anna Coddington – Mōhou Rā
Casual Healing – Mauri Tau
Diaz Grimm – Pepeha (feat. Diggy Dupé)
Geneva AM – PIKIPIKI (feat. Samara Alofa, Hawkins, Rewi McLay, Mara TK)
IA – Kura Huna
KOMMI, Infectiouss – Tāiro (feat. Marlon Williams)
Lady Shaka – E Tu
Mokotron – ŌHĀKĪ
Rei – Toitū
Te Huhu – Tūrangawaewae
Congratulations to all our nominees! Each and every single one is very well-deserved.
An additional 3 National Awards will be given out on the night, these are:
Te Tohu nā te Marea i Kōwhiri – People’s Choice Award
Brought to you by Three Boys Brewery
He Tohu Kahurangi – Outstanding Achievement Award
Brought to you by The New Zealand Music Commission
Te Tohu o te Tekau o Runga Rerekē o SRN – The 2024 SRN Top 10
Brought to you by Audio Culture
Each of the stations that make up the SRN have 3 region-specific awards to announce too! At RDU, they are:
Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a RDU – RDU’s Favourite Song of 2024
Brought to you by MAINZ
Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a RDU – Outstanding Contribution to RDU
Brought to you by UCSA
He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a RDU – RDU’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
Brought to you by UC Media and Communication
Every station in this network is blessed with incredibly passionate and dedicated individuals who keep the lights on and the music playing. This network could not have an award ceremony to acknowledge talented and dedicated musicians of Aotearoa without also acknowledging those who volunteer their time and energy to ensuring you hear that music in the first place.
