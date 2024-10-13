Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Award Nominees

After much discussion and deliberation, The Student Radio Network (SRN) of Aotearoa New Zealand, in association with NZ On Air, is proud to announce the nominees for this year’s awards!

The ceremony will be streamed live and simulcast on all five SRN stations across Aotearoa New Zealand. The main ceremony will be held in Ōtautahi Christchurch by RDU 98.5FM at the Milton Street Substation.

The awards will kick off at 7pm, Saturday 2nd November, and can be watched live via the SRN website, srn.nz.

So without further ado, the Student Radio Network of Aotearoa New Zealand is delighted to announce the nominees for the following awards:

Te Tōtahi Toa – Favourite Single

Brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand

Carb On Carb – 2009

Caru & Dera Meelan – See No Evil (feat. Church and deadforest)

Death And The Maiden – Leanest Cut

Elliot & Vincent – Doberman

Geneva AM – T(M)²I

JessB – Power (feat. Sister Nancy & Sampa The Great)

Recitals – Champion Runner

Repairs – Map, Territory

SKILAA – Southern Gothic

Wiri Donna – The Gold

Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Rorotu – Favourite EP/Mixtape

Brought to you by Recorded Music New Zealand

Aotearoa Artists in Solidarity with Palestine – TAUTOKO GAZA

Chances Are – Asleep At The Wheel Of Love

Iti Bubbas – IDIOT CHECK

Japes – Omen

Keepsakes – Lead Popsicle

LEAO – TAEAO / MEA UMA

Night Lunch – Measure Twice, Cut Once.

Patella – Planet Moguana EP

Ray Leslie – Fantasy & Future

Vera Ellen – heartbreak for jetlag

Te Tohu Kōpae Puoro Rorotu – Favourite Album

Brought to you by APRA AMCOS New Zealand

Carb On Carb – Take Time

Christoph El Truento – Dubs From The Neighbourhood

Death And The Maiden – Uneven Ground

Fouler – Fouler

Fuemana – New Urban Polynesian

Hannah Everingham – Siempre Tiene Flores

Marlin’s Dreaming – HIRL

Mermaidens – Mermaidens

Mokotron – THE UNITED TRIBES OF BASS

SKILAA – Tiger In The River

Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa – Favourite Solo Act

Brought to you by Twice The Hype

beet-wix

Casual Healing

Christoph El Truento

Jaden Antonio

Jim Nothing

Keepsakes

Mokotron

T. G. Shand

Te KuraHuia

Young Gho$t

Te Rōpū Rorotu – Favourite Group

Brought to you by Tuning Fork & San Fran

Carb on Carb

Death And The Maiden

Earth Tongue

G.L.N.C

Iti Bubbas

LEAO

Night Lunch

Persimmon

PollyHill x Samara Alofa

SKILAA

Te Tohu Puoro o te Reo Māori – Favourite Song featuring Te Reo Māori

Brought to you by Te Māngai Pāho

Anna Coddington – Mōhou Rā

Casual Healing – Mauri Tau

Diaz Grimm – Pepeha (feat. Diggy Dupé)

Geneva AM – PIKIPIKI (feat. Samara Alofa, Hawkins, Rewi McLay, Mara TK)

IA – Kura Huna

KOMMI, Infectiouss – Tāiro (feat. Marlon Williams)

Lady Shaka – E Tu

Mokotron – ŌHĀKĪ

Rei – Toitū

Te Huhu – Tūrangawaewae

Congratulations to all our nominees! Each and every single one is very well-deserved.

_____

An additional 3 National Awards will be given out on the night, these are:

Te Tohu nā te Marea i Kōwhiri – People’s Choice Award

Brought to you by Three Boys Brewery

VOTE HERE

He Tohu Kahurangi – Outstanding Achievement Award

Brought to you by The New Zealand Music Commission

Te Tohu o te Tekau o Runga Rerekē o SRN – The 2024 SRN Top 10

Brought to you by Audio Culture

____

Each of the stations that make up the SRN have 3 region-specific awards to announce too! At RDU, they are:

Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a RDU – RDU’s Favourite Song of 2024

Brought to you by MAINZ

Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a RDU – Outstanding Contribution to RDU

Brought to you by UCSA

He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a RDU – RDU’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

Brought to you by UC Media and Communication

Every station in this network is blessed with incredibly passionate and dedicated individuals who keep the lights on and the music playing. This network could not have an award ceremony to acknowledge talented and dedicated musicians of Aotearoa without also acknowledging those who volunteer their time and energy to ensuring you hear that music in the first place.

____

