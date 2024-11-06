Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards – Winners!

On Saturday 2 November, 9 National Awards were presented to our favourite musicians and bands across the motu. As well as recognising and awarding each station’s favourite music, best broadcasters, and most loyal supporters.

The 2024 MAAA’s featured over 100 nominees, and represented a wide array of our country’s best independent and alternative musical acts.

The awards and their winners showcase the cultural creativity that is broadcast across our network’s airwaves, and paint an amazing picture of Aotearoa New Zealand’s musical landscape.

So, without further ado, the Student Radio Network of Aotearoa New Zealand, in association with NZ On Air, is delighted to announce the winners for the following awards:

Te Tōtahi Toa – Favourite Single

Brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand

Caru & Dera Meelan – See No Evil (feat. Church and deadforest)

Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Rorotu – Favourite EP/Mixtape

Brought to you by Recorded Music New Zealand

Aotearoa Artists in Solidarity with Palestine – TAUTOKO GAZA

Te Tohu Kōpae Puoro Rorotu – Favourite Album

Brought to you by APRA AMCOS New Zealand

Christoph El Truento – Dubs From The Neighbourhood

Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa – Favourite Solo Act

Brought to you by Twice The Hype

Mokotron

Te Rōpū Rorotu – Favourite Group

Brought to you by The Tuning Fork & San Fran

SKILAA

Te Tohu Puoro o te Reo Māori – Favourite Song featuring Te Reo Māori

Brought to you by Te Māngai Pāho

KOMMI, Infectiouss – Tāiro (feat. Marlon Williams)

Te Tohu nā te Marea i Kōwhiri – People’s Choice Award

Brought to you by Three Boys Brewery

IVY

He Tohu Kahurangi – Outstanding Achievement Award

Brought to you by The New Zealand Music Commission

Camp A Low Hum 2024

Te Tohu o te Tekau o Runga Rerekē o SRN – The 2024 SRN Top 10

Brought to you by AudioCulture

Mermaidens – I like to be alone

Congratulations to all of our winners!

We highly encourage you to and check out and support their – now award winning – work!

However, the fun didn’t stop there! Each of the stations that make up the SRN had 3 region-specific awards to present.

Every station in this network is blessed with incredibly passionate and dedicated individuals who keep our lights on and the music playing. This network could not have had an award ceremony in the first place, without our volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring you hear great content all day, every day.

Congratulations to the incredible, generous winners of the following awards:

95bFM:

Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a 95bFM – 95bFM’s Favourite Song of 2024

Brought to you by Progear

Thee Golden Geese – 95bFM Top Ten

Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a 95bFM – Outstanding Contribution to 95bFM

Brought to you by MOTAT (Museum of Transport and Technology)

Rob Bollix, a.k.a “The Bard of Bollocks”

He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a 95bFM – 95bFM’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

Brought to you by Stardome Observatory and Planetarium

ARCADE Radio w. Mike, Jono, Eddy, Dylan, & Leon

Radio Control:

Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a Radio Control – Outstanding Contribution to Radio Control

paigeponi

He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a Radio Control – Radio Control’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

Conservation Conversations with Hamish (Syrett)

Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a Radio Control – Radio Control’s Favourite Song of 2024

Persimmon – True Crime

Brought to you by Te Tira Ahu Pae

Radio Active:

Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 – Favourite Song of 2024

Brought to you by Choice Bros

Homebrew – Run It Back

Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a Radio Active – Outstanding Contribution to Radio

Active Brought to you by two/fiftyseven

Jen Kyle

He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a Radio Active – Radio Active’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

Brought to you by Kadima

Roots & Culture

RDU:

Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a RDU – RDU’s Favourite Song of 2024

Brought to you by MAINZ

Wurld Series – Rearing Wesley

Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a RDU – Outstanding Contribution to RDU

Brought to you by UCSA

Dr Zita Joyce

He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a RDU – RDU’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

Brought to you by UC Media and Communication

Peter Green – Thank F**k It’s Friday

Radio One:

Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a Radio One – Outstanding Contribution to Radio One

Charlotte Esteve

He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a Radio One – Radio One’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

Radio One News Team 2024

Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a Radio One – Radio One’s Favourite Song of 2024

Becca Caffyn – Hallways

Brought to you by OUSA

Five student radio stations across the motu make up the SRN Student Radio Network, representing audiences in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (95BFM), Te Papaioea Palmerston North (Radio Control 99.4FM), Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington (RadioActive 88.6FM), Ōtautahi Christchurch (RDU 98.5FM), and Ōtepoti Dunedin (Radio One 91FM).

These awards were brought to you with support from our Principal Sponsor, NZ On Air. Much like the SRN, their mission is to support and platform a wide and diverse a range of Aotearoa New Zealand, so audiences can listen, discover, and enjoy locally made music and programming.