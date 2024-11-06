Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards – Winners!
Written by The Team on 6 November 2024
On Saturday 2 November, 9 National Awards were presented to our favourite musicians and bands across the motu. As well as recognising and awarding each station’s favourite music, best broadcasters, and most loyal supporters.
The 2024 MAAA’s featured over 100 nominees, and represented a wide array of our country’s best independent and alternative musical acts.
The awards and their winners showcase the cultural creativity that is broadcast across our network’s airwaves, and paint an amazing picture of Aotearoa New Zealand’s musical landscape.
So, without further ado, the Student Radio Network of Aotearoa New Zealand, in association with NZ On Air, is delighted to announce the winners for the following awards:
Te Tōtahi Toa – Favourite Single
Brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand
- Caru & Dera Meelan – See No Evil (feat. Church and deadforest)
Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Rorotu – Favourite EP/Mixtape
Brought to you by Recorded Music New Zealand
- Aotearoa Artists in Solidarity with Palestine – TAUTOKO GAZA
Te Tohu Kōpae Puoro Rorotu – Favourite Album
Brought to you by APRA AMCOS New Zealand
- Christoph El Truento – Dubs From The Neighbourhood
Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa – Favourite Solo Act
Brought to you by Twice The Hype
- Mokotron
Te Rōpū Rorotu – Favourite Group
Brought to you by The Tuning Fork & San Fran
- SKILAA
Te Tohu Puoro o te Reo Māori – Favourite Song featuring Te Reo Māori
Brought to you by Te Māngai Pāho
- KOMMI, Infectiouss – Tāiro (feat. Marlon Williams)
Te Tohu nā te Marea i Kōwhiri – People’s Choice Award
Brought to you by Three Boys Brewery
- IVY
He Tohu Kahurangi – Outstanding Achievement Award
Brought to you by The New Zealand Music Commission
- Camp A Low Hum 2024
Te Tohu o te Tekau o Runga Rerekē o SRN – The 2024 SRN Top 10
Brought to you by AudioCulture
- Mermaidens – I like to be alone
Congratulations to all of our winners!
We highly encourage you to and check out and support their – now award winning – work!
However, the fun didn’t stop there! Each of the stations that make up the SRN had 3 region-specific awards to present.
Every station in this network is blessed with incredibly passionate and dedicated individuals who keep our lights on and the music playing. This network could not have had an award ceremony in the first place, without our volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring you hear great content all day, every day.
Congratulations to the incredible, generous winners of the following awards:
95bFM:
Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a 95bFM – 95bFM’s Favourite Song of 2024
Brought to you by Progear
- Thee Golden Geese – 95bFM Top Ten
Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a 95bFM – Outstanding Contribution to 95bFM
Brought to you by MOTAT (Museum of Transport and Technology)
- Rob Bollix, a.k.a “The Bard of Bollocks”
He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a 95bFM – 95bFM’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
Brought to you by Stardome Observatory and Planetarium
- ARCADE Radio w. Mike, Jono, Eddy, Dylan, & Leon
Radio Control:
Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a Radio Control – Outstanding Contribution to Radio Control
- paigeponi
He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a Radio Control – Radio Control’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
- Conservation Conversations with Hamish (Syrett)
Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a Radio Control – Radio Control’s Favourite Song of 2024
- Persimmon – True Crime
Brought to you by Te Tira Ahu Pae
Radio Active:
Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 – Favourite Song of 2024
Brought to you by Choice Bros
- Homebrew – Run It Back
Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a Radio Active – Outstanding Contribution to Radio
Active Brought to you by two/fiftyseven
- Jen Kyle
He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a Radio Active – Radio Active’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
Brought to you by Kadima
- Roots & Culture
RDU:
Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a RDU – RDU’s Favourite Song of 2024
Brought to you by MAINZ
- Wurld Series – Rearing Wesley
Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a RDU – Outstanding Contribution to RDU
Brought to you by UCSA
- Dr Zita Joyce
He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a RDU – RDU’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
Brought to you by UC Media and Communication
- Peter Green – Thank F**k It’s Friday
Radio One:
Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai i a Radio One – Outstanding Contribution to Radio One
- Charlotte Esteve
He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga ki a Radio One – Radio One’s Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
- Radio One News Team 2024
Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 ki a Radio One – Radio One’s Favourite Song of 2024
- Becca Caffyn – Hallways
Brought to you by OUSA
Five student radio stations across the motu make up the SRN Student Radio Network, representing audiences in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (95BFM), Te Papaioea Palmerston North (Radio Control 99.4FM), Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington (RadioActive 88.6FM), Ōtautahi Christchurch (RDU 98.5FM), and Ōtepoti Dunedin (Radio One 91FM).
These awards were brought to you with support from our Principal Sponsor, NZ On Air. Much like the SRN, their mission is to support and platform a wide and diverse a range of Aotearoa New Zealand, so audiences can listen, discover, and enjoy locally made music and programming.