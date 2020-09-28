Shaun Malloch | Te Ahi Top 10

This week’s Te Ahi Top 10 winner was Shaun Malloch with his debut single ‘Take What You Can’

Recorded in a tiny drum practice room at the Christchurch Jazz School, overflowing with his guitars, drums and recording equipment, Shaun Malloch is releasing self-recorded Indie/Garage/Alt-Country songs under his own name.

After years of playing as a sideman in various bands, Shaun is putting what he now knows to use. Through being inspired and educated by some talented friends, he is now recording his own catchy fuzz songs with pop sensibilities and a cheeky country twang. Influenced by artists such as Buck Meek, Dick Stusso, Sam Evian and John Andrews & The Yawns, Shaun performs with a full band consisting of Banjo George (electric guitar), Holdyn Skinner (drums) and Jack Swain (bass).

Shaun Malloch debut E.P. set for release on the 29th October.