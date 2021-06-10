Somebody Do Something | Make Believe

Ōtautahi based 6-piece band Somebody Do Something emerge with their new self-titled EP.

A blend of reggae, rock and jazz the EP is a smooth listen jam-packed with funky instrumentation. At four tracks long, the EP showcases Somebody Do Somethings’ versatility and tremendous live-show potential.

Throughout EP, the band blends their upbeat instrumentation with the powerful husky vocals from lead singer Marlee Fay to create an enthralling vibe.

The lead single of the EP ‘Make Believe’ was created post-breakup of Marlee Fay’s marriage. The band explains that the song “encapsulates the concept that we can never create nor destroy, only perceive.”

Leading up to the release of the EP the band have performed a flurry of shows across the country. ‘Somebody Do Something’ is a project that feels made for the big stage. There is a sense of chemistry and unison throughout the songs as the band experiments with different genres to craft an original flavour-filled sound.

Somebody Do Something is a band full of diverse musicians, with each bringing something different to the table. Their self-titled EP makes use of this diversity and packages it into a unique and exciting listening experience.

You can listen to the EP below.

<a href="https://somebodydosomething.bandcamp.com/album/somebody-do-something">Somebody Do Something by Somebody Do Something</a>

Our New To Playlist feature articles share some of our favourite tracks from the recent addition to our playlisting. Here you can find out more about some of the wicked new songs gracing local radio.

You can check out the other tracks on our New To Playlist here.