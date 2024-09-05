The Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards 2024
Written by The Team on 6 September 2024
The Student Radio Network (SRN) of Aotearoa New Zealand is proud to announce the return of the SRN Awards for 2024. With a fresh new facelift!
Introducing: The Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards 2024!
Presented by NZ On Air, and with the incredible support of our sponsors, The Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards 2024 will celebrate the musicians, broadcasters, and volunteers who bring the energy and life to these stations and our community.
The Network is particularly excited for this year’s awards with the introduction of our new moniker. The Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards was chosen to better reflect the purpose of our ceremony. To acknowledge the immense talent and work of the musicians and passionate fans who uphold this community throughout the country.
So why that name?
Well, the addition of “Mighty” is a homage to our origins. Paying tribute to the original ‘Mighty Mouth’, the first commissioned logo for the Student Radio Network, and a symbol for the noise we’ve always bought, which combined is over 230 years’ of broadcasting!
During the evening, we’ll be announcing winners for the following awards:
- Te Tōtahi Toa – Favourite Single
Brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand
- Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Rorotu – Favourite EP/Mixtape
Brought to you by Recorded Music New Zealand
- Te Tohu Kōpae Puoro Rorotu – Favourite Album
Brought to you by APRA AMCOS New Zealand
- Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa – Favourite Solo Act
Brought to you by Twice The Hype
- Te Rōpū Rorotu – Favourite Group
Brought to you by Tuning Fork & San Fran
- Te Tohu Puoro o te Reo Māori – Favourite Song featuring Te Reo Māori
Brought to you by Te Māngai Pāho
- Te Tohu nā te Marea i Kōwhiri – People’s Choice Award
Brought to you by Three Boys Brewery
- He Tohu Kahurangi – Outstanding Achievement Award
Brought to you by The New Zealand Music Commission
- Te Tohu o te Tekau o Runga Rerekē o SRN – The 2024 SRN Top 10
Brought to you by Audio Culture
Each station also has respective regional awards for:
- Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 – Favourite Song of 2024
Brought to you by MAINZ
- Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai – Outstanding Contribution
Brought to you by UCSA
- He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga – Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting
Brought to you by UC Media & Communication
That’s great, but where do I watch?
This year, the ceremony is being broadcast out of Ōtautahi Christchurch, hosted by RDU 98.5FM, and will be streamed live on the SRN website, or can be listened to live on any of the five stations!
The Student Radio Network is comprised of 5 stations, representing audiences in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (95bFM), Te Papaioea Palmerston North (Radio Control 99.4FM), Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington (RadioActive 88.6FM), Ōtautahi Christchurch (RDU 98.5FM), and Ōtepoti Dunedin (Radio One 91FM).