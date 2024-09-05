The Student Radio Network (SRN) of Aotearoa New Zealand is proud to announce the return of the SRN Awards for 2024. With a fresh new facelift!

Introducing: The Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards 2024!

Presented by NZ On Air, and with the incredible support of our sponsors, The Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards 2024 will celebrate the musicians, broadcasters, and volunteers who bring the energy and life to these stations and our community.

The Network is particularly excited for this year’s awards with the introduction of our new moniker. The Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards was chosen to better reflect the purpose of our ceremony. To acknowledge the immense talent and work of the musicians and passionate fans who uphold this community throughout the country.

So why that name?

Well, the addition of “Mighty” is a homage to our origins. Paying tribute to the original ‘Mighty Mouth’, the first commissioned logo for the Student Radio Network, and a symbol for the noise we’ve always bought, which combined is over 230 years’ of broadcasting!

During the evening, we’ll be announcing winners for the following awards:

Te Tōtahi Toa – Favourite Single

Brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand

Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Rorotu – Favourite EP/Mixtape

Brought to you by Recorded Music New Zealand

Te Tohu Kōpae Puoro Rorotu – Favourite Album

Brought to you by APRA AMCOS New Zealand

Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa – Favourite Solo Act

Brought to you by Twice The Hype

Te Rōpū Rorotu – Favourite Group

Brought to you by Tuning Fork & San Fran

Te Tohu Puoro o te Reo Māori – Favourite Song featuring Te Reo Māori

Brought to you by Te Māngai Pāho

Te Tohu nā te Marea i Kōwhiri – People's Choice Award

Brought to you by Three Boys Brewery

He Tohu Kahurangi – Outstanding Achievement Award

Brought to you by The New Zealand Music Commission

Te Tohu o te Tekau o Runga Rerekē o SRN – The 2024 SRN Top 10

Brought to you by Audio Culture

Each station also has respective regional awards for:

Te Waiata Rorotu 2024 – Favourite Song of 2024

Brought to you by MAINZ

Brought to you by MAINZ Te Tohu Tiketike o te Hāpai – Outstanding Contribution

Brought to you by UCSA

Brought to you by UCSA He Tohu Kahurangi i te Pāhotanga – Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting

Brought to you by UC Media & Communication

That’s great, but where do I watch?

This year, the ceremony is being broadcast out of Ōtautahi Christchurch, hosted by RDU 98.5FM, and will be streamed live on the SRN website, or can be listened to live on any of the five stations!

The Student Radio Network is comprised of 5 stations, representing audiences in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (95bFM), Te Papaioea Palmerston North (Radio Control 99.4FM), Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington (RadioActive 88.6FM), Ōtautahi Christchurch (RDU 98.5FM), and Ōtepoti Dunedin (Radio One 91FM).