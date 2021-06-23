And$um | Ride The Wave

Two of Christchurch’s hottest hip-hop acts in And$um and Vallé team up on the smooth new single ‘Ride The Wave’. Self-produced by And$um, with Saxophone provided by Jimmy Rainey, ‘Ride The Wave’ is a slick and jazzy slice of hip-hop.

Speaking on the track And$um explains, “the song is about being self-assured. There’s a fine line between confidence and cocky and I always try to let my music do the talking. I started making music because I love it, and that hasn’t changed”.

Both making noise across Aotearoa, ‘Ride The Wave’ sees Christchurch based MC’s And$um and Vallé link up for the first time. On the collaboration, And$um explains, “I’ve been a fan of Vallé for a long time and always wanted to work on a song with him. After a bit of planning online, he came over to my studio and laid his verse. The whole thing came together effortlessly which is a testament to his talent.”

‘Ride The Wave’ follows from And$um’s first self-produced release earlier this year, ‘Do It Like That’. And$um plans to release a series of self-produced singles throughout the rest of 2021.

You can check out Ride The Wave below.

